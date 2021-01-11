New COVID-19 strain detected in Indiana

A new strain of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in Indiana, health officials announced today.

The new strain is the same one that was identified in the United Kingdom last fall. The strain was identified through testing, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. The strain does not cause more severe infections, but is more easily spread.

Health officials also announced that 3,726 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 30 more deaths have been reported.

The update brings to 546,499 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 8,643 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 373 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,762,573 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,752,524 Sunday. A total of 6,140,884 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 80 and older, along with healthcare workers and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov.

Nearly 194,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 24,000 Hoosiers have received both doses and are fully vaccinated, the department said.

A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.