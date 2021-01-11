Holcomb takes oath to begin second term

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana's future is now during his inaugural speech Monday in a minimalist, private ceremony.

“Now let's go determine our destiny,” he said.

Only about 50 people attended, when normally gubernatorial inaugurations draw thousands. Among them were family, legislative leaders, other statewide officeholders and administration officials.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as well as new Attorney General Todd Rokita also took their oaths, given by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush.

Holcomb wore his signature cowboy boots and suit. His wife, Janet Holcomb, attended, but their miniature schnauzer Henry stayed home.

Everyone was socially distanced and wore masks.

Holcomb said he will remain laser-focused on bringing Indiana out of the pandemic but also noted that progress has always been made during times of historic tumult.

Crouch said she and Holcomb will focus on empowering individuals and businesses, including removing obstacles.

“Each day is a gift,” she said, challenging everyone not to waste a minute while working to build a better Indiana.

Rokita focused his speech on liberty and individual responsibilities.

"Today I reiterate my commitment to promoting liberty in all ways," he said. "But preserving our liberty requires more than speeches and promises. It demands real, on the ground work and attention -- from all of us. In my administration you can expect our team to put liberty in action every single day."