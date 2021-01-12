Fort Wayne/Allen County

City 1st to get honor for biodiesel fleet

Fort Wayne has been inducted as the first member of the B20 Club of Indiana. The recognition is from the American Lung Association and the Indiana Soybean Alliance for Fort Wayne's use of biodiesel fuel.

Fort Wayne, which began using biodiesel in 2003, is the longest-running municipality in Indiana to use biodiesel fuel in its vehicle fleet of nearly 400 vehicles.

Public Works, City Utilities, police department and fire department have large pieces of equipment that operate with biodiesel.

“We're honored to be part of an effort that is making a lasting and meaningful difference,” said Larry Campbell, the city's fleet director. “I want to thank the men and women of the fleet department and our partner organizations. By working together, we've been able to enhance services to the residents of Fort Wayne in an environmentally friendly manner.”

Delta Dental to help safety-net clinics

The Delta Dental Foundation announced Monday the creation of the COVID-19 Dental Equipment Fund. The $400,000 fund will help safety-net dental organizations in and Indiana, Ohio and Michigan buy COVID-related supplies and equipment.

“Our goal is to ensure the most vulnerable can access dental care when they need it rather than going without – or visiting an emergency department,” said Holli Seabury, the fund's executive director. “Hospitals are rapidly approaching capacity fighting COVID-19, making it imperative that we divert patients who should be treated elsewhere.”

Safety-net dental clinics are often the only way Medicaid beneficiaries and uninsured or underinsured people can access dental care, Delta Dental Foundation said. Without those organizations, hospital emergency departments are often the only option for care in a dental emergency.

Because of the pandemic, many safety-net dental clinics are operating at limited capacity. The COVID-19 Dental Equipment Fund can help providers retrofit their practices with necessary equipment, such as air purifiers to control aerosols, enabling them to reopen, extend hours and see more patients.

Berne man fined for killing bald eagle

A Berne man was recently fined in federal court for killing a bald eagle, federal officials said Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Collins fined Samuel G. Graber, 24, $5,000 for killing a bald eagle on Nov. 2. He pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing a migratory bird.

Graber was also placed on probation for six months.

Journal Gazette plans to honor virus victims

Since early last year, more than 500 Allen County residents have died from COVID-19, although many people still deny the seriousness of the global pandemic.

The Journal Gazette plans special coverage in the coming months addressing the rapid and widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus and would like to take note of the victims in a free listing.

If you have lost someone in your immediate family who died in Allen County, please email to lisagreen@jg.net the following:

• The name of the individual who died (it should be the same as it appears on the death certificate, for verification purposes)

• Their age

• Date of death

• In three words or less, what their occupation was or whether they were retired

• Your connection to them.

The deadline is Feb. 1.

