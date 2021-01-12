ECHL approves two expansion Memberships

The following was released on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021:

PRINCETON, N.J. – The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League’s Board of Governors has approved expansion applications for Coralville, Iowa and Trois-Rivières, Quebec to begin play for the 2021-22 Season.

Coralville and Trois-Rivières are both owned by Dean MacDonald through Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which also owns the Newfoundland Growlers in the league. Coralville will play out of Xtreme Arena, a 5,100 seat venue which was completed in September 2020, while Trois-Rivières will play out of Le Nouveau Colisée, a new construction that will host 4,390 fans.

“This is an extremely exciting day for the ECHL and the future of our League, welcoming these two great markets and beautiful state-of-the-art facilities,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. “We have a great history of working with Dean’s ownership group and leadership team and look forward to bringing ECHL hockey to Trois-Rivieres and Coralville, making an impact as an asset to these communities.”

“We are thrilled to help bring professional hockey to Coralville and Trois-Rivières,” said Dean MacDonald Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. “Residents in both markets have responded with incredible enthusiasm for the ECHL product and now that our membership is official, we are one step closer to dropping the puck in the fall. This announcement is a credit to our strong partnerships with both municipalities, led by Mayor John Lundell of Coraville, Iowa and Mayor Jean Lamarche of Trois-Rivières, Quebec, and their significant efforts in helping this initiative happen.”