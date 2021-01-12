Academy Sports + Outdoors recalls Ozone 500® Density Bicycles due to the locking hardware on the front wheel can become loose resulting in front wheel instability, posing fall and injury hazards.

This recall involves Ozone 500 Density series bicycles. The model number can be found on the seat tube. “Ozone 500” is printed on the frame. The bicycles were sold in multiple colors.

Model Number Description 164539 Ozone 500® Boys' Density 24 in Bicycle 162803 Ozone 500® Women's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle 164537 Ozone 500® Girls' Density 24 in Bicycle 162805 Ozone 500® Men's Density 26 in 18-Speed Bicycle

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Academy Sports + Outdoors for a free repair or free replacement hardware.

Consumers can contact Academy Sports + Outdoors toll-free at 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, customerservice@academy.com, or online at www.academy.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The bicycles were sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores and online at www.academy.com from October 2020 through November 2020 for about $115.