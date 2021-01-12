Alternating lane closures for I-69 message sign work

Maintenance to a message sign will cause alternating lane closures on a portion of Interstate 69 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The work will be done in the northbound lanes between the exits of 305 A/B and mile marker 307, south of the 930/Coliseum Boulevard exit, the transportation department said in a statement.

Drivers are asked to follow traffic directions and slow down, the statement said.