County planning for 800 shots a week

The Allen County Department of Health plans to have 800 shots a week for those over age 80 when it opens a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at Fort Wayne's Memorial Coliseum.

County health officials, who also raised the status of the county's COVID-19 restrictions from orange to red beginning today, said the clinic represents is the beginning of a widening assault on the virus.

"It's an exciting day. It's really an historic day," said health department Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter.

"Our goal is to give everybody who wants a shot, a shot," he added.

The Coliseum clinic will use a vaccine developed by Moderna, health officials said. The vaccine is said to be safe and more than 90% effective.

Health officials said people must register for an appointment as no walk-ins will be permitted. Besides those over 80, licensed and unlicensed health care workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with the public or infectious material are eligible to receive shots at the clinics.

Appointments should be scheduled at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

