    Tuesday, January 12, 2021 12:37 pm

    State police see increase in excessive speed on area highways

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana State Police troopers are seeing increases in excessive high-speed violations on area highways.

    State police said they want to remind drivers that operating at high speeds is reckless behavior that often leads to a tragic ending. Police urge drivers to go by posted speed limits and think about the safety of others.

    Anyone witnessing a high-speed violation is asked to call 911 and report it.

     

