County health commissioner renews public health order

The Allen County health commissioner has renewed the local public health restriction because of the continued widespread transmission of COVID-19.

The renewed order limits social gatherings and events to no more than 25 people. The order also requires restaurants, bars and fitness centers to limit capacity to 50%. It will go into effect on Wednesday.

The move is part of the anticipated shift of Allen County into the state's red category this week, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Sutter said in a statement.

The county will move back to less-restrictive levels when the color-coded metrics are not in the red for two weeks.