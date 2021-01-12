Tuesday, January 12, 2021 10:37 am
Ecolab expanding, creating up to 24 jobs
The Journal Gazette
Ecolab in Huntington plans to expand operations, adding up to 24 jobs by the end of 2022.
The company plans to invest more than $9 million into the expansion, a statement said today.
The investment will include new equipment and increased warehouse space to cover increased demand for hand soap and sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
