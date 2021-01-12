Tuesday, January 12, 2021 8:04 am
Fairfield Avenue lane restrictions
Fairfield Avenue between Williams and Dewald streets will have intermittent lane restrictions today, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish later today.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
