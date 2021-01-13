Jan. 13, 2021: 3,686 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths

Health officials announced today that 3,686 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 59 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 574,119 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 8,790 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 373 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,770,157 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,779,991 Tuesday. A total of 6,220,087 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 70-years-old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Nearly 220,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and more than 40,000 Hoosiers have received both doses and are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.