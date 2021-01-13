Wednesday, January 13, 2021 11:50 am
DeKalb County confirms additional COVID-19 death, 14 new cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed an additional death from COVID-19 and 14 new cases, a statement said today.
The DeKalb resident that died was above the age of 60, a DeKalb County health officer said.
The total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 3,337 and total deaths is 72.
