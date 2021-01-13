The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, January 13, 2021 10:17 am

    Vaccine now open to 70 and older

    The Journal Gazette

    Hoosiers age 70 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health said today.

    To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov, the state health department said in a statement. For help registering, Hoosiers can call 211 or any Indiana Area Agencies on Aging.

    Gov. Eric Holcomb is to provide additional information in his weekly briefing at 2:30 p.m., the statement said.

     

    Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

    Sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story