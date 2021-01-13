Wednesday, January 13, 2021 10:17 am
Vaccine now open to 70 and older
The Journal Gazette
Hoosiers age 70 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health said today.
To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov, the state health department said in a statement. For help registering, Hoosiers can call 211 or any Indiana Area Agencies on Aging.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is to provide additional information in his weekly briefing at 2:30 p.m., the statement said.
