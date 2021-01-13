Verbatim: January 13: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Jan. 13, 2021) – Another 183 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 78 confirmed PCR cases and 104 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 31,220 cases Wednesday. The county also saw 19 residents added to the COVID-19 death data due to a delay in reporting, bringing the total to 537 deaths.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 10,290 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.