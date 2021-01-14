Investigation completed in September house fire

The Fort Wayne Fire Department has completed its investigation of a house fire in September in the 3800 block of Chancery Place that killed a woman and two young children.

An autopsy by the Allen County coroner's office found the cause of death for Janice Ann Williams, 33 and Hazel Oliva Deford, 2 was from smoke inhalation. The cause of death for Lily Eloise Deford, 11 months, was because of an anoxic brain injury from smoke inhalation, a statement from the coroner's office said.

The manners of their deaths are undetermined, the coroner's office said.