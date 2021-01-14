3 area Christopher & Banks stores closing

Three northeast Indiana Christopher & Banks stores are closing as part of a process to close more than 400 stores nationally, the company said today.

The women's apparel retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization Wednesday and authorized the store-closing sales, the company said in a statement. It said online sales will continue and closing discounts will not apply to online purchases.

In northeast Indiana, Christopher & Banks has locations at Glenbrook Square and Orchard Crossing in Fort Wayne and at the Outlet Shoppes at Fremont in Fremont.