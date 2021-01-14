Indiana: 4,411 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 4,411 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 40 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 578,494 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 8,830 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 372 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 70 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Nearly 239,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and more than 48,000 Hoosiers have received both doses and are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily.