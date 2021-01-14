Verbatim: Noble County Issues Public Health Order

The following was released on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021:

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER

NOBLE COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER

JANUARY 14, 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge of new cases and related hospitalizations in Allen County, and pursuant to the authority granted in Governor Eric Holcomb's Executive Order 20-50 issued December 10, 2020, and extended through January 24, 2021 by Executive Order 20-53, and the authority granted by I.C. 16-41-9-1.6, I, the Noble County, Indiana, Health Officer ORDER the following local restrictions for Noble County, Indiana, which are in addition to those set forth in Executive Order 20-50. The definitions and provisions of Executive Order 20-50 are incorporated here in their entirety by reference. This Order shall become effective at 12:00 AM on January 16, 2021, and shall expire at 11:59 PM on January 31, 2021, unless superseded by a later Executive Order issued by Governor Holcomb or rescinded by the Health Officer.

1. Social Gatherings and Events

Social Gatherings and Events are specific categories of human interactions defined in Executive Orders 20-48 and 20-50. While there are establishments and facilities that tend to host a majority of non-residential Social Gatherings and Events, i.e. banquet and event halls, conference centers, etc., the Health Officer and Noble County Health Department do not interpret the provisions of the Governor's Executive Order pertaining to Social Gatherings and Events to be exclusive to those establishments or facilities. All facilities or individuals that host Social Gatherings and Events, including, but not limited to, entertainment venues, sports venues, restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, and other establishments providing in-person food and drink service, shall, pursuant to Executive Order 20-50, follow the provisions and restrictions for Social Gatherings and Events.

Pursuant to Executive Order 20-50, the Noble County Health Department will not accept or approve plans for Social Gatherings or Events at which attendance is expected to surpass the limits set forth in Executive Order 20-50, Paragraphs 7.c. and 7.e.

2. Restaurants, Bars, Taverns, Nightclubs and Other Establishments Providing In-Person Food and Drink Service

During any period of time in which Noble County is designated as Red under Executive Order 20-50, the following additional restrictions applicable to restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs, and other establishments providing in-person food and drink service are hereby ORDERED.

a. Capacity is limited to 50% of indoor capacity and 100% of outdoor capacity. Outdoor tent seating is permitted only if the tent has at least two (2) open-air sides for maximum ventilation.

b. These establishments must be closed and cleared of customers between the hours of 12:00 AM and 5:00 AM.

c. Bar seating shall be closed; table seating only. Table seating within a bar areas is permitted in accordance with this Order and with Executive Order 20-50.

d. Table seating is limited to 10 people per table and tables must be spaced such that individuals will be at least six (6) feet away from individuals seated at other tables.

e. Self-service style food stations (buffets, salad bars, etc.) are not permitted unless a staff member serves patrons.

f. If a restaurant, bar, tavern, nightclub or other establishment is hosting a group of persons for a Social Gathering or Event, as defined by Executive Order 20-50, the restrictions and procedures in place for such Social Gathering or Event under the Executive Order shall be followed.

3. Sports Events

Sports Events in Noble County shall be conducted in accordance with Paragraph 7.f. of Executive Order 20-50. Additional spectator attendance at collegiate or professional sports games and tournaments may be approved by the Noble County Health Department upon submission of a safety plan submitted seven (7) days in advance of the event and submitted with the Noble County Health Department COVID-19 Gathering and Events Plan Review Submission cover sheet indicating that the host will comply with the following safety provisions:

a. Guest information. Guests must be provided with information indicating that they should stay home if sick or part of a vulnerable population, engage in social distancing, increase handwashing, etc.

b. Measures must be taken to appropriately screen staff and volunteers for COVID-19 symptoms.

c. Measures must be taken to ensure attendees engage in social distancing such as use of multiple entrances, designated seating, one-way flow of attendees, ground makings, distance between seating/tables, etc.

d. Measures must be taken to ensure the event space is appropriately cleaned and sanitized, that high touch areas have increased cleaning, and that additional handwashing or hand sanitizing is available.

e. Measures must be taken to ensure that face coverings are required of attendees and that they are actually being worn by attendees, unless subject to an exemption.

f. Measures must be taken to ensure that a sufficient number of event staff or volunteers are present to monitor the sports event and to ensure compliance with approved plan.

4. Gyms, Exercise & Fitness Centers

During any period of time in which Noble County is designated as Red under Executive Order 20-50, the following additional restrictions applicable to gyms and exercise and fitness centers are hereby ORDERED.

a. This Order is applicable to all exercise and fitness/workout facilities or gyms, including yoga studios, dance studios, karate studios, martial arts studios, and other similar fitness centers whether located in a standalone facility, a community center, or other place of business.

b. In addition to any requirements of Executive Order 20-50, it is hereby ORDERED that gyms and exercise and fitness centers shall also be restricted to 50% capacity.

5. Color Code Status

Pursuant to Section 9.e. of Executive Order 20-50, a county will be moved to a more restrictive category whenever the county's metric/score rises to the higher category; however, a county must meet the metrics/score of a less restrictive category for two (2) consecutive weeks before being permitted to move to that category.

Unless otherwise specified in this Public Health Order, dated January 14, 2021, the restrictions imposed by Governor Holcomb's Executive Order 20-50 (extended by Executive Order 20-53) apply unless superseded by a later Executive Order issued by Governor Holcomb.

___________________________________

Terry Gaff, M.D.

Noble County Health Officer