Verbatim: Healthier Moms awarded $20,000 grant

Healthier Moms and Babies issued the following:

Fort Wayne, Indiana, 01/14/2021 – Healthier Moms and Babies received a grant of $20,000 from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation to continue their mission of reducing infant mortality and improving birth outcomes in Allen County. The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation aims to continue the legacy of their Sponsor, the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ; they have aided in the expansion of resources in the community, many of which have increased access to quality care of mind, body, and spirit.

Healthier Moms and Babies aims to improve pregnancy outcomes and increase preparedness for the community's most at-risk mothers .One of our clients recently told us she enrolled in our home visitation program to feel ready and confident about having a healthy pregnancy and baby. She enrolled with Healthier Moms and Babies, eager to learn as much as she could before her baby was born. She and her case manager discussed prenatal nutrition, signs of preterm labor, breastfeeding and safe sleep. She told us “I knew nothing about children and babies – I knew nothing. I wanted to get as much information and be involved sleep, goal setting and more. Her Healthier Moms and Babies case manager was an advocate and cheerleader, giving her encouragement and support. In March of 2020, our client gave birth to healthy baby boy. While she has completed the home visiting program, she still reaches out to her case manager to share successes and ask questions. She participates in our Own Your Journey Community Action Network, which aims to improve the health and wellness of women during their childbearing years in Allen County, taking what she gained from her experience to help other women feel prepared and supported as she did. The relationship fostered between our client and case manager is the backbone our mission. These relationships build confidence and empowerment for our moms which lead them to make life impacting changes to help improve the outcome of pregnancy and build a strong foundation for the new family. T

Healthier Moms and Babies offers a Healthy Start, Nurse Family Partnership, DadUp fatherhood support, Own Your Journey health education, Baby and Me Tobacco Free, Cribs for Kids and maternal mental health services to low income, at-risk pregnant women and their families. Nurses and case managers walk side by side our moms and dads, advocating and supporting them every step of the way and beyond. Through these programs, Healthier Moms and Babies aims to reduce infant mortality and improve pregnancy outcomes in Allen County. In the last three years, they've over seen over 600 babies born and conducted 8,700 home visits. Every home visit, safe sleep lesson, pack-n-play, diaper, prenatal education session, and support group meeting are crucial steps in helping the women they serve have the best possible birth outcome.

For more information visit www.healthiermomsandbabies.org or call 260.469.4076.