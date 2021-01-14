No injuries in 'hoarder' fire

Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire at a home they deemed a "hoarder house."

Crews arrived at 2519 E. Paulding Road about 3 a.m., but it took them an extended amount of time to enter the one-story home because of large amounts of inside and outside debris, officials said.

One adult safely escaped before firefighters arrived, they said.

Officials said flames were found in the structure's hallway and crews had it under control in a half-hour. One pet was rescued.

No further information was provided.