Scattered snow showers in area early this evening

Brief, intense scattered snow showers are occurring in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio through early evening, the National Weather Service said.

Visibilities will be briefly reduced to half a mile or less, the weather service said. It said a light coating of snow is possible on roads, which may lead to slick road conditions during the evening commute. Motorists should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities when driving, it said.

Snow showers remain in the forecast through the weekend, the weather service said, but widespread hazardous weather is not expected.