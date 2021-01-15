General Assembly off next week; state government complex closed Tuesday, Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb is shutting down the state government complex Tuesday and Wednesday and legislative leaders canceled all activities of the General Assembly next week out of an abundance of caution as the nation braces for possible violent protests.

There have been no credible threats against the Statehouse, Holcomb said Friday.

"The safety and security of our state employees and the Hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind," he said. "After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public. Hoosiers will still be able to access essential state services online, on the phone, or in-person at branches around the state."

The state complex was already scheduled to be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The FBI issued a warning early this week about possible armed protests at state capitols between now and Wednesday -- when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated. There is nothing specific to Indiana but law enforcement have prepared to maintain law and order should protests occur.

On Thursday, both House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said they expected to work as usual next week. But after a joint briefing with Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter Friday, the decision was made to shut down.

They instead canceled committee meetings and session for the entire week, and staff will work remotely until instructed to return to the building.

