Column: Grains gain as supplies sink

On Tuesday morning, the USDA released some shocking statistics that confirmed fears about the world’s supply of grains, oilseeds and cotton reaching dangerously low levels. Corn rang the bell locking limit up at Tuesday’s close after rising the maximum allowed by the Chicago Board of Trade.

Soybeans jumped as well. Wheat rose nearly 50 cents per bushel from last week’s close as it was driven even higher by Russia’s restriction of exports. Friday’s action saw a mild reversal as South America received some much-needed moisture. Dry weather in Brazil, Argentina and the southwest U.S. was partially responsible for the panic buying seen earlier in the week.

Crude oil reverses on COVID-19 concerns

Saudi Arabia’s plan to reduce production -- which may signal Russia and U.S. producers look to join in the cut -- combined with stellar Chinese oil demand figures to stimulate buyers to chase crude oil and its products to the highest level seen in nearly a year.

But the bullish trend established during the last several months made a U-turn on Friday, as OPEC members were concerned by new COVID-19 lockdowns in both China and parts of Europe.

Silver loses its luster

Strength in the U.S. dollar toward the end of the week sank silver to its lowest close for the week, down more than $3 from the last week’s high, trading at $24.85 per ounce.

Gold, platinum, and copper also declined at week’s end, with February gold trading at $1,830 per ounce, platinum at $1,087 and March copper at $3.60 per pound.

World temps warm up

Both NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) released global warming reports this week.

According to NASA, 2020 tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record and NOAA said 2020 was the second-warmest in history. Either way, climatologists would agree that our Earth is heating up, which will affect crop production and energy consumption and production.

While storms, fires, and rising sea levels are likely to increase, futures traders will also closely watch the legislation and costs associated with responding to the long-term warming trend, as well as the risks associated with delaying attempts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Most commodity futures markets will close early Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.