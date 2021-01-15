Indiana: 4,744 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,744 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 583,160 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,872 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 42 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 374 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,806,743 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,792,291 Thursday. A total of 6,328,023 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.