    Saturday, January 16, 2021 9:36 am

    Pedestrian killed in Huntington crash

    The Journal Gazette

    Huntington police are investigating a multivehicle crash that killed a male pedestrian Friday evening.

    Officers were called to the intersection of Cherry Street and West Park Drive about 7 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

    Two vehicles were involved in the collision. No other persons were reported hurt.

    No further information was provided.

