Saturday, January 16, 2021 9:36 am
Pedestrian killed in Huntington crash
The Journal Gazette
Huntington police are investigating a multivehicle crash that killed a male pedestrian Friday evening.
Officers were called to the intersection of Cherry Street and West Park Drive about 7 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision. No other persons were reported hurt.
No further information was provided.
