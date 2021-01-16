Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

____________________________________________

Friday's scores

BOYS

Alexandria 51, Elwood 38

Argos 39, Oregon-Davis 11

Barr-Reeve 67, Loogootee 64

Bellmont 48, Norwell 46

Bethany Christian 59, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 26

Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56

Bloomington North 86, Martinsville 36

Bloomington South 80, Columbus East 53

Blue River 44, Randolph Southern 34

Borden 79, Austin 58

Calumet 70, Lake Station 55

Cambridge City 70, Tri 55

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 53, OT

Cascade 62, Cloverdale 57, OT

Cass 43, Pioneer 35

Centerville 51, Knightstown 37

Chesterton 51, LaPorte 35

Clinton Christian 51, Granger Christian 40

Columbus North 65, Mooresville 56

Concord 50, Plymouth 45

Conner, Ky. 58, S. Dearborn 55

Corydon 63, Clarksville 58

Covenant Christian 61, Guerin Catholic 55

Crown Point 67, Merrillville 53

Danville 72, Southmont 60

DeKalb 55, E. Noble 44

Eastern (Greene) 66, Clay City 39

Eastern (Greentown) 68, Delphi 42

Elkhart 47, Bremen 31

Ev. Bosse 74, Jasper 50

Ev. Mater Dei 58, Ev. Memorial 54

Ev. Reitz 75, Ev. North 70

Floyd Central 54, Jeffersonville 44

Frankfort 55, Western Boone 51

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59

Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne North 69

Ft. Wayne South 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55

Gary 21st Century 64, Indianapolis Homeschool 50

Gary West 85, Lighthouse CPA 55

Hamilton Hts. 84, Lapel 75

Hammond 105, Hammond Morton 41

Hanover Central 50, Griffith 40

Henryville 61, New Washington 51

Heritage Hills 64, Pike Central 30

Homestead 90, Ft. Wayne Snider 72

Indpls Lutheran 68, Indpls Scecina 32

Indpls Manual 56, Indiana Deaf 38

Kouts 92, Washington Twp. 53

LaVille 52, Knox 36

Lafayette Catholic 53, Benton Central 41

Lafayette Harrison 75, Kokomo 62

Lafayette-jefferson 80, Anderson 47

Lake Central 52, Portage 43

Lanesville 50, Christian Academy 40

Leo 68, New Haven 52

Liberty Christian 81, Seton Catholic 59

Linton 62, Bloomfield 53

Madison 48, New Albany 43

Madison-Grant 51, Frankton 37

Manchester 69, Wabash 58

Marion 80, Indpls Tech 60

McCutcheon 49, Logansport 45

Mishawaka 60, Wawasee 42

Monroe Central 77, Union City 44

Morgan Twp. 91, LaCrosse 35

Morristown 52, Rushville 40

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Avon 57

N. Daviess 55, Shakamak 41

N. Harrison 64, Eastern (Pekin) 39

N. Knox 50, Shoals 34

N. Posey 70, Tecumseh 64, OT

N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51

New Castle 42, Greenfield 41

New Palestine 55, Pendleton Hts. 34

Northridge 66, NorthWood 58

Oak Hill 88, Eastbrook 41

Oldenburg 41, Waldron 36

Orleans 53, Crawford Co. 32

Paoli 50, Dubois 47

Parke Heritage 62, Covington 48

Penn 87, Jimtown 36

Peru 70, Maconaquah 61

Plainfield 72, Monrovia 39

Purdue Polytechnic 86, Christel House Academy 40

Rensselaer 53, W. Lafayette 47

River Forest 57, Hammond Noll 40

Rochester 51, Tippecanoe Valley 46

S. Bend Adams 80, S. Bend Washington 56

S. Bend Riley 81, New Prairie 55

S. Bend St. Joseph's 66, Glenn 51

S. Central (Union Mills) 41, Boone Grove 39

S. Spencer 78, Forest Park 51

S. Vermillion 51, Seeger 42

Scottsburg 56, Salem 52

Shenandoah 99, Union Co. 36

Silver Creek 61, Brownstown 40

Southridge 66, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 51

Southwestern (Shelby) 86, Brown Co. 43

Springs Valley 66, W. Washington 57

Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54

Tell City 53, Mitchell 34

Terre Haute North 57, Terre Haute South 32

Tipton 60, Northwestern 54

Traders Point Christian 81, Indpls Irvington 35

Tri-Central 53, Rossville 47

Trinity Lutheran 74, Madison Shawe 36

Triton 59, Culver 32

Triton Central 53, Providence Cristo Rey 47

Twin Lakes 66, Kankakee Valley 45

Warsaw 48, Goshen 38

Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 68

Whitko 58, Southwood 48

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 57, LaPorte LaLumiere 46

Winamac 39, N. Judson 33

Winchester 66, Hagerstown 27

Zionsville 48, Noblesville 41

Allen County Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

S. Adams 77, Adams Central 61

Delaware County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Wapahani 67, Wes-Del 57

Yorktown 53, Cowan 35

Evansville Harrison Classic=

Ev. Central 48, Central Christian 31

Ev. Harrison 52, McCracken County, Ky. 48

Johnson County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Center Grove 50, Franklin 35

Greenwood 60, Greenwood Christian 41

Marion County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Lawrence North 64, Indpls Pike 62, OT

Warren Central 55, Indpls Ben Davis 54

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Angola 57, W. Noble 45

Central Noble 43, Westview 38

Southern Roads Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Christian Academy of Madison 67, Medora 49

GIRLS

Alexandria 73, Elwood 27

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 51

Cascade 64, Cloverdale 25

Cass 36, Western 34

Charlestown 62, Providence 21

Clinton Central 55, Faith Christian 17

Crothersville 63, Columbus Christian 44

Crown Point 66, Valparaiso 26

Delphi 41, Eastern (Greentown) 36, OT

E. Central 63, Batesville 18

Edgewood 40, Owen Valley 21

Ev. Central 68, Ev. Bosse 36

Ev. Reitz 74, Ev. Harrison 37

Evansville Christian 44, Bloomington Lighthouse 37

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43

Ft. Wayne Northrop 49, Ft. Wayne North 36

Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Homestead 68

Greenfield 49, New Castle 31

Guerin Catholic 61, Lafayette-jefferson 35

Heritage Christian 55, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36

Jac-Cen-Del 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

Knox 62, LaVille 20

Lowell 46, Hobart 19

Merrillville 53, Mishawaka 42

Morgan Twp. 65, LaCrosse 29

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Anderson 35

N. Newton 51, River Forest 41

N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51

Noblesville 67, Zionsville 50

Northeastern 59, Knightstown 18

Northfield 67, N. Miami 32

Riverton Parke 59, Attica 44

Salem 58, Jennings Co. 57

Seeger 45, Southmont 42

Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54

Tri-West 63, Lebanon 55

Triton 66, Culver 22

W. Lafayette 67, Rensselaer 42

Western Boone 52, Frankfort 36

Westfield 38, Hamilton Southeastern 37

Allen County Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Adams Central 53, S. Adams 19

Jay Co. 38, Bluffton 21

Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Chatard 62, Heritage Christian 61

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Angola 48, Fairfield 28

Lakeland 60, Westview 28

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com