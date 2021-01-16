The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, January 16, 2021 8:23 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ____________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS

    Alexandria 51, Elwood 38

     

    Argos 39, Oregon-Davis 11

     

    Barr-Reeve 67, Loogootee 64

     

    Bellmont 48, Norwell 46

     

    Bethany Christian 59, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 26

     

    Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56

     

    Bloomington North 86, Martinsville 36

     

    Bloomington South 80, Columbus East 53

     

    Blue River 44, Randolph Southern 34

     

    Borden 79, Austin 58

     

    Calumet 70, Lake Station 55

     

    Cambridge City 70, Tri 55

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 53, OT

     

    Cascade 62, Cloverdale 57, OT

     

    Cass 43, Pioneer 35

     

    Centerville 51, Knightstown 37

     

    Chesterton 51, LaPorte 35

     

    Clinton Christian 51, Granger Christian 40

     

    Columbus North 65, Mooresville 56

     

    Concord 50, Plymouth 45

     

    Conner, Ky. 58, S. Dearborn 55

     

    Corydon 63, Clarksville 58

     

    Covenant Christian 61, Guerin Catholic 55

     

    Crown Point 67, Merrillville 53

     

    Danville 72, Southmont 60

     

    DeKalb 55, E. Noble 44

     

    Eastern (Greene) 66, Clay City 39

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 68, Delphi 42

     

    Elkhart 47, Bremen 31

     

    Ev. Bosse 74, Jasper 50

     

    Ev. Mater Dei 58, Ev. Memorial 54

     

    Ev. Reitz 75, Ev. North 70

     

    Floyd Central 54, Jeffersonville 44

     

    Frankfort 55, Western Boone 51

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59

     

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne North 69

     

    Ft. Wayne South 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55

     

    Gary 21st Century 64, Indianapolis Homeschool 50

     

    Gary West 85, Lighthouse CPA 55

     

    Hamilton Hts. 84, Lapel 75

     

    Hammond 105, Hammond Morton 41

     

    Hanover Central 50, Griffith 40

     

    Henryville 61, New Washington 51

     

    Heritage Hills 64, Pike Central 30

     

    Homestead 90, Ft. Wayne Snider 72

     

    Indpls Lutheran 68, Indpls Scecina 32

     

    Indpls Manual 56, Indiana Deaf 38

     

    Kouts 92, Washington Twp. 53

     

    LaVille 52, Knox 36

     

    Lafayette Catholic 53, Benton Central 41

     

    Lafayette Harrison 75, Kokomo 62

     

    Lafayette-jefferson 80, Anderson 47

     

    Lake Central 52, Portage 43

     

    Lanesville 50, Christian Academy 40

     

    Leo 68, New Haven 52

     

    Liberty Christian 81, Seton Catholic 59

     

    Linton 62, Bloomfield 53

     

    Madison 48, New Albany 43

     

    Madison-Grant 51, Frankton 37

     

    Manchester 69, Wabash 58

     

    Marion 80, Indpls Tech 60

     

    McCutcheon 49, Logansport 45

     

    Mishawaka 60, Wawasee 42

     

    Monroe Central 77, Union City 44

     

    Morgan Twp. 91, LaCrosse 35

     

    Morristown 52, Rushville 40

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Avon 57

     

    N. Daviess 55, Shakamak 41

     

    N. Harrison 64, Eastern (Pekin) 39

     

    N. Knox 50, Shoals 34

     

    N. Posey 70, Tecumseh 64, OT

     

    N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51

     

    New Castle 42, Greenfield 41

     

    New Palestine 55, Pendleton Hts. 34

     

    Northridge 66, NorthWood 58

     

    Oak Hill 88, Eastbrook 41

     

    Oldenburg 41, Waldron 36

     

    Orleans 53, Crawford Co. 32

     

    Paoli 50, Dubois 47

     

    Parke Heritage 62, Covington 48

     

    Penn 87, Jimtown 36

     

    Peru 70, Maconaquah 61

     

    Plainfield 72, Monrovia 39

     

    Purdue Polytechnic 86, Christel House Academy 40

     

    Rensselaer 53, W. Lafayette 47

     

    River Forest 57, Hammond Noll 40

     

    Rochester 51, Tippecanoe Valley 46

     

    S. Bend Adams 80, S. Bend Washington 56

     

    S. Bend Riley 81, New Prairie 55

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 66, Glenn 51

     

    S. Central (Union Mills) 41, Boone Grove 39

     

    S. Spencer 78, Forest Park 51

     

    S. Vermillion 51, Seeger 42

     

    Scottsburg 56, Salem 52

     

    Shenandoah 99, Union Co. 36

     

    Silver Creek 61, Brownstown 40

     

    Southridge 66, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 51

     

    Southwestern (Shelby) 86, Brown Co. 43

     

    Springs Valley 66, W. Washington 57

     

    Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54

     

    Tell City 53, Mitchell 34

     

    Terre Haute North 57, Terre Haute South 32

     

    Tipton 60, Northwestern 54

     

    Traders Point Christian 81, Indpls Irvington 35

     

    Tri-Central 53, Rossville 47

     

    Trinity Lutheran 74, Madison Shawe 36

     

    Triton 59, Culver 32

     

    Triton Central 53, Providence Cristo Rey 47

     

    Twin Lakes 66, Kankakee Valley 45

     

    Warsaw 48, Goshen 38

     

    Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 68

     

    Whitko 58, Southwood 48

     

    Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 57, LaPorte LaLumiere 46

     

    Winamac 39, N. Judson 33

     

    Winchester 66, Hagerstown 27

     

    Zionsville 48, Noblesville 41

     

    Allen County Conference Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    S. Adams 77, Adams Central 61

     

    Delaware County Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Wapahani 67, Wes-Del 57

     

    Yorktown 53, Cowan 35

     

    Evansville Harrison Classic=

     

    Ev. Central 48, Central Christian 31

     

    Ev. Harrison 52, McCracken County, Ky. 48

     

    Johnson County Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Center Grove 50, Franklin 35

     

    Greenwood 60, Greenwood Christian 41

     

    Marion County Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Lawrence North 64, Indpls Pike 62, OT

     

    Warren Central 55, Indpls Ben Davis 54

     

    Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Angola 57, W. Noble 45

     

    Central Noble 43, Westview 38

     

    Southern Roads Conference Tournament=

     

    First Round=

     

    Christian Academy of Madison 67, Medora 49

     

    GIRLS 

    Alexandria 73, Elwood 27

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 51

     

    Cascade 64, Cloverdale 25

     

    Cass 36, Western 34

     

    Charlestown 62, Providence 21

     

    Clinton Central 55, Faith Christian 17

     

    Crothersville 63, Columbus Christian 44

     

    Crown Point 66, Valparaiso 26

     

    Delphi 41, Eastern (Greentown) 36, OT

     

    E. Central 63, Batesville 18

     

    Edgewood 40, Owen Valley 21

     

    Ev. Central 68, Ev. Bosse 36

     

    Ev. Reitz 74, Ev. Harrison 37

     

    Evansville Christian 44, Bloomington Lighthouse 37

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43

     

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 49, Ft. Wayne North 36

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Homestead 68

     

    Greenfield 49, New Castle 31

     

    Guerin Catholic 61, Lafayette-jefferson 35

     

    Heritage Christian 55, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

     

    Knox 62, LaVille 20

     

    Lowell 46, Hobart 19

     

    Merrillville 53, Mishawaka 42

     

    Morgan Twp. 65, LaCrosse 29

     

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Anderson 35

     

    N. Newton 51, River Forest 41

     

    N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51

     

    Noblesville 67, Zionsville 50

     

    Northeastern 59, Knightstown 18

     

    Northfield 67, N. Miami 32

     

    Riverton Parke 59, Attica 44

     

    Salem 58, Jennings Co. 57

     

    Seeger 45, Southmont 42

     

    Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54

     

    Tri-West 63, Lebanon 55

     

    Triton 66, Culver 22

     

    W. Lafayette 67, Rensselaer 42

     

    Western Boone 52, Frankfort 36

     

    Westfield 38, Hamilton Southeastern 37

     

    Allen County Conference Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Adams Central 53, S. Adams 19

     

    Jay Co. 38, Bluffton 21

     

    Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament=

     

    Championship=

     

    Indpls Chatard 62, Heritage Christian 61

     

    Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Angola 48, Fairfield 28

     

    Lakeland 60, Westview 28

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

