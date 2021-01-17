Juratoys recalls Janod toy confetti trumpets due to the small plastic pieces inside the toy trumpets can come loose and can be ingested by children, posing a choking hazard.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children, stop using the Confetti Trumpet or the trumpet in the Confetti Music Live Set, dispose of the trumpet and contact Juratoys US for a refund.

This recall involves Janod Confetti Trumpets with batch/SKU number J07632. They were either sold separately or as part of a set. The trumpet is made from wood and is red and white with colored dots on the tube. The batch/SKU number is on the bell of the trumpet. The trumpet is also sold in the Janod Confetti Music “Live” Musical Set with batch/SKU number J07626. The batch number is on the packaging and on the backside of the ukulele. The set contained a ukulele, trumpet tambourine, clapper, and harmonica. Only the trumpet in the sets is recalled.

Consumers can contact Juratoys US toll-free at 855-665-9287 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customercare@juratoysus.com or online at www.Janod.US and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

The trumpets were sold at toy stores nationwide and online at Amazon and Maisonette.com from January 2019 and November 2020 for about $6 for the trumpet sold individually and about $50 for the Confetti Music Live Set.