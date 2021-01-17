Sea to Summit recalls Sea to Summit Alpha and Sigma camping pots due to the nylon latch can disengage from the pot and cause the handle to detach, posing burn and scald hazards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Alpha and Sigma pots with a black Nylon latch and contact Sea to Summit for a free latch repair kit.

This recall involves Sea to Summit aluminum Alpha and stainless-steel Sigma camping pots with a black Nylon latch that keeps the handle in the open position while in use. Both the Alpha and Sigma camping pots also come with a lid. These pots were sold in 1.2, 1.9, 2.7- and 3.7-liter sizes and are used for cooking while camping. The Alpha pots are a matte gray and the Sigma pots are polished stainless steel and black. The pots have “Sea to Summit” written on the front, along with the pot size. The Alpha pots state “Hard Anodised Compact Cooking System” below the name and size; the Sigma pots state “Premium Stainless-Steel Compact Cooking System.” Handle usage guidelines and warnings are also written on the side of the pot. Only pots with a black latch that does NOT have a screw are part of this recall. The pots were sold individually and as part of camping cookware sets.

Alpha Cookware Alpha Pot 1.2 Liter Alpha Pot 1.9 Liter Alpha Pot 2.7 Liter Alpha Pot 3.7 Liter Alpha Cook Set 1.1 - 1.2L pot, 1 bowl, 1 mug Alpha Pot Set 2.0 - 1.2L pot & 2.7L pot Alpha Cook Set 2.1 - 1.9L pot, 2 bowls, 2 mugs Alpha 2 Pot Cook Set 2.2 - 1.2L pot, 2.7L pot, 2 bowls, 2 mugs Alpha 2 Pot Cook Set 4.2 - 2.7L pot, 3.7L pot, 4 bowls, 4 mugs Sigma Cookware Sigma Pot 1.2 L Sigma Pot 1.9 L Sigma Pot 2.7 L Sigma Pot 3.7 L Sigma Pot Set 2.0 - 1.2L pot & 2.7L pot Sigma Cook Set 1.1 - 1.2L pot, 1 bowl, 1 mug Sigma Cook Set 2.1 - 1.9L pot, 2 bowls, 2 mugs Sigma 2 Pot Cook Set 2.2 - 1.2L pot, 2.7L pot, 2 bowls, 2 mugs

Consumers can contact Sea to Summit toll-free at 888-201-4977 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@seatosummit.com or online at www.seatosummit.com/productsafety or www.seatosummit.com and click on “Product Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Sea to Summit has received 10 reports of the latch disengaging or becoming damaged due to excessive heat exposure. No injuries have been reported.

The posts were sold at REI stores and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at REI.com nationwide from January 2019 through November 2020 for between $40 and $130.