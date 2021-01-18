Group cancels Tuesday in-person COVID-19 memorial

The Nasty Women of Allen County has canceled an in-person Moment of Unity and Remembrance that was planned for Tuesday at Courthouse Green, a statement from the group said today.

The group cited the level-red COVID-19 restrictions in Allen County and warnings of possible violence near government buildings ahead of the presidential inauguration for the cancellation.

The group plans to unite tonight between 5:30 and 5:33 p.m., for a solemn ringing of bells and blowing of the shofar by local centers of worship.

The City of Fort Wayne will have the MLK Bridge and other downtown structures illuminated with candlelight colors for the night to remember and honor the almost 400,000 U.S. lives lost to COVID-19 deaths, including nearly 9,000 deaths in Indiana, 541 of whom were Allen County residents.