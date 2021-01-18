Fire breaks out at tire business

A fire broke out in a tire storage area at Tom Steele Tire Service Inc. this morning, causing moderate fire damage to the business, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 2620 N. Clinton St. at 10:45 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes, a statement from the department said.

Everyone inside the building were able to escape, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.