Monday, January 18, 2021 12:22 pm
Lane restrictions for portion of Washington Center Road
The Journal Gazette
Washington Center Road between Innovation Boulevard and Lima Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Tuesday and Wednesday while crews install gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
