Monday, January 18, 2021 12:19 pm
Communication-line work to restrict city streets
The Journal Gazette
Beginning Tuesday, a section of Broadway between Main and Berry streets and of St. Joe Road between Rothman and Evard roads will have intermittent lane restrictions for a week while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story