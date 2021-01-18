The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, January 18, 2021 12:19 pm

    Communication-line work to restrict city streets

    The Journal Gazette

    Beginning Tuesday, a section of Broadway between Main and Berry streets and of St. Joe Road between Rothman and Evard roads will have intermittent lane restrictions for a week while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story