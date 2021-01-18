State police investigating officer-involved shooting

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion.

State police at Peru said in a statement today that a Grant County sheriff's officer was called to 3209 South Central Ave., just after 6 p.m. Sunday, because of a domestic situation involving a stabbing.

When the officer arrived at the home, a man drove toward the officer, causing him to jump on the hood of the car, police said. They said the driver, Daniel Young, 25, of Marion, continued to drive.

The officer allegedly shot multiple rounds from his handgun through the car’s windshield, police said. They said Young was hit by multiple bullets and the car came to a stop. Young was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say that a victim, Jonathan Loudy, 53, of Marion, was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. Young is suspected of injuring Loudy, state police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Young. The shooting and stabbing are under investigation.