Easterseals Arc begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals receiving the agency's services today. The vaccination clinic at the agency's Coldwater Road headquarters is a pilot program for a state initiative to vaccine improve access for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These individuals are in a high-risk group for getting COVID-19 and often have medical conditions that increase the risk of complications from the virus. Individuals in Easterseals Arc's group homes and supported living program were given information on the vaccine in written and video form, and they or their guardians were asked to submit consent forms indicating whether they want to receive the vaccine.