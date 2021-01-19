Tuesday, January 19, 2021 11:13 am
3-week closure for section of Directors Row
The Journal Gazette
A section of Directors Row at Executive Boulevard will be closed for three weeks, beginning Wednesday, while crews install gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The work is scheduled to be completed Feb. 12, the city's transportation engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
