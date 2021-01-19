Police seek person of interest in hotel shooting death

Fort Wayne police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a shooting death at a northwest-side hotel this morning.

Joseph Rose, 28, is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighs 225 pounds, city police said in a statement.

Rose has distinguishing tattoos on his face, including swastikas below his left eye, lightning bolts below his right eye and horns on his forehead, the statement said. It said police believe Rose is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Officers were called to Hawthorne Suites, 4919 Lima Road, just after 8:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting, city police have said.

They have said officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance in the room just before the shooting, police have said.