Tuesday, January 19, 2021 8:26 am
Calhoun Street lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Calhoun Street between Main and Superior streets in downtown Fort Wayne will have lane restrictions today, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish Wednesday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
