The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, January 19, 2021 8:26 am

    Calhoun Street lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Calhoun Street between Main and Superior streets in downtown Fort Wayne will have lane restrictions today, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish Wednesday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story