Policeman among 3 hurt in crash

Three people, including a Fort Wayne policeman, are recovering after a Monday night crash that happened while officers were investigating a fatal collision on Lima Road.

Police said the officer was sitting in his squad car on Lima at the overpass above Interstate 69 at 11 p.m. when he was rear-ended by a speeding, northbound SUV.

The collision pushed the policeman's vehicle into a passing vehicle and resulted in the SUV skidding into a grassy area by the off-ramp along northbound I-69, officers said.

The policeman, the man driving the SUV and the woman driving the passing vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries, officers said. The policeman and the SUV driver, however, were taken to hospitals.

As for the earlier fatal auto crash, police said speed and alcohol were factors but provided no further information.