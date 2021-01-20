The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, January 20, 2021 4:49 pm

    Sunday crash victim ID'd; investigation continues

    The Journal Gazette

    The passenger involved in a fatal crash downtown on Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Allen County coroner’s office.

    Robert Allen Koenig Jr., 38, of Fort Wayne was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree in the 300 block of West Washington Boulevard just after 4 p.m., the coroner’s office said in a statement.

    Koenig was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Koenig’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy. His manner of death is pending an investigation.

     

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story