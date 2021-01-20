Sunday crash victim ID'd; investigation continues

The passenger involved in a fatal crash downtown on Sunday afternoon has been identified by the Allen County coroner’s office.

Robert Allen Koenig Jr., 38, of Fort Wayne was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree in the 300 block of West Washington Boulevard just after 4 p.m., the coroner’s office said in a statement.

Koenig was pronounced dead at the scene.

Koenig’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash, the coroner’s office said in a statement following an autopsy. His manner of death is pending an investigation.