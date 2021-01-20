Victim ID'd in Tuesday hotel shooting

The victim in Tuesday's shooting at Hawthorn Suites in the 4900 block of Lima Road has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.

Myquel Lmann Middlebrook, 22, of Fort Wayne died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. The office ruled Middlebrook's death a homicide, the second in Allen County so far this year.

Joseph Rose, 28, was arrested in connection with the shooting death Tuesday evening, a city police detective has confirmed.

Police have said there was a disturbance in the hotel room just before the shooting.