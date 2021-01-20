Wednesday, January 20, 2021 4:43 pm
Cyclist in fatal crash identified
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the cyclist involved in a fatal crash on Lima Road at the Interstate 69 overpass on Monday night.
Jesse Sosa Almanza, 39, of Fort Wayne was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car around 8:43 p.m., a statement from the coroner’s office said.
Almanza died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said in a statement after an autopsy.
His death is the sixth in traffic crashes in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story