Cyclist in fatal crash identified

The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the cyclist involved in a fatal crash on Lima Road at the Interstate 69 overpass on Monday night.

Jesse Sosa Almanza, 39, of Fort Wayne was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car around 8:43 p.m., a statement from the coroner’s office said.

Almanza died accidentally from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said in a statement after an autopsy.

His death is the sixth in traffic crashes in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.