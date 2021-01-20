1 escapes bedroom fire

One adult escaped a bedroom fire that moderately damaged a Chippewa Trail home this morning, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to 5216 Chippewa Trail about 11:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. Firefighters found a fire in a second-floor bedroom and controlled it within about 15 minutes.

An electric space heater had been plugged in to an extension cord, the statement said.

Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Neighborhood Code Enforcement and Indiana Michigan Power assisted.