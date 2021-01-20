Local reaction to President Joe Biden swearing in

The following was released on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021:

INDems Statement on the Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, Kamala Harris as the 49th Vice President of the United States

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the new President and Vice President of the United States. Biden is now the 46th president to hold office with Harris becoming the first Black, Asian, and woman to ever hold executive office as Vice President.

“Today marks the start of a new era for the United States and a time when we all must come together to help solve the toughest problems facing Indiana and our nation. President Joe Biden will bring a pedigree of experience that’s needed to lead and unite the country out of the darkness the last four years and the pandemic have brought us. Vice President Kamala Harris will shine in her role that’s not only historic but will set an example for future generations.

There will be many days ahead where we must as a nation fight the demons of our past, and the Indiana Democratic Party will call for accountability along the way. Those battles are for tomorrow, because today we must celebrate this moment where a majority of Americans collectively exhale knowing there’s a competent, compassionate, patriotic leader sitting in the Oval Office again.” - John Zody, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party

--------------

BROWN JOINS OHIOANS IN CELEBRATING THE HISTORIC INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS

Brown Vows to Work with Biden-Harris Administration to Put Ohio Working Families First, Honor the Dignity of Work

CLEVELAND, OH – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement to mark the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Brown looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to implement policies that help working families in Ohio get ahead and that unite the country in the face of ongoing national hardships.

“Today, I join Ohioans and the rest of the nation in celebrating the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. American workers will finally have someone on their side in the White House, and millions of girls – especially Black and brown girls - all over the country are seeing that there is no limit to their dreams, and they belong in every room where decisions are made. I look forward to working with President Biden, Vice President Harris and my colleagues to rise to meet the challenges before us, bring our country together and continue our fight for the Dignity of Work.”