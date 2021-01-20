Indiana: 2,492 new COVID-19 cases, 62 more deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,942 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, bringing to 598,313 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 9,154 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 62 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,855,991 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,847,632 Tuesday. A total of 6,545,320 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 339,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 80,000 are fully vaccinated.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

