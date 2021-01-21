The Journal Gazette
 
    Winona Lake police seek stalking suspect

    The Journal Gazette

    Winona Lake police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said is wanted on several counts of stalking and violating a protective order.

    Police said Dustin M. Boardman, 36, could be staying in Fort Wayne, South Whitley, Warsaw or the Winona Lake area.

    Boardman is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and usually wears glasses, they said.

    Anyone with information about Boardman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-6397.

     

