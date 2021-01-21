Legislation urged for Memorial Coliseum funding

With a unanimous vote Thursday, Allen County Council members officially urged state lawmakers to consider legislation that would allow Memorial Coliseum access to additional funding.

The resolution asks the Indiana General Assembly to consider a pair of bills that would allow the Coliseum to access more funding from the Professional Sports Convention and Development Area.

Under a Professional Sports Convention and Development Area, the state collects tax revenue generated in that area and returns a percentage of it to Allen County, where it is split between the Coliseum and the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. The revenue generated in that area may only use its share of those funds for capital projects, not operating expenses.

The proposed changes were part of the county's list of 2021 legislative priorities. Specifically, county officials would like to increase the amount Allen County receives from $3 million to $4 million a year, County Commissioner Therese Brown said.

Of the $3 million Allen County currently receives from the Professional Sports Convention and Development Area, about $2.6 million goes to the Coliseum. The Grand Wayne Center receives about $400,000.

If approved by the state, the Coliseum would receive $3.6 million a year, up to 40% of which would be available for operating costs.