Manchester waives deposit for incoming Doctor of Pharmacy students
Incoming Doctor of Pharmacy students at Manchester University will have their enrollment deposit waived this fall, the university has announced.
Students will need to complete an intent to enroll form at https://link.manchester.edu/enroll and meet pre-pharmacy curriculum and grade-point average requirements, Manchester said in a statement.
