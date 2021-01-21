SACS hesitant to commit to Homestead soccer-field upgrade

A soccer field upgrade could be on the horizon for Homestead High School, but officials aren't eager to commit to a potentially $1.5 million project as costs are adding up to redo the school.

Southwest Allen County Schools has spent about 6% -- almost $10.2 million -- of its $169 million budget to renovate Homestead as of Dec. 31, an administrator told the school board during a regular update Tuesday.

Some costs, however, are coming in higher than anticipated, prompting the construction team to study the forces driving the increases and the next phases of the four-year project, said Jim Coplen, the SACS employee acting as project manager.

The price of steel, for example, went up 20% in recent months, Coplen said.

The high school renovation is being done in five phases, and bidding began late last year for the second phase, which includes additions for the performing arts programs and athletics.

Because phase two is over budget, Coplen told the board he is less eager to move forward with upgrading the soccer facility with synthetic turf and other improvements.

