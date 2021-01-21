Thursday, January 21, 2021 10:21 am
Police seek help in identifying suspected burglars
The Journal Gazette
The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they believe were involved in a house burglary last month.
The two used a stolen credit card after they burglarized a home at 6700 Chickasaw Drive and stole a significant amount of things two days before Christmas, city police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.
