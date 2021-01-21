The Journal Gazette
 
    Police seek help in identifying suspected burglars

    The Journal Gazette

    The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they believe were involved in a house burglary last month.

    The two used a stolen credit card after they burglarized a home at 6700 Chickasaw Drive and stole a significant amount of things two days before Christmas, city police said in a statement.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

     

